Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “inline” rating and a $240.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

NYSE:LH opened at $222.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.27. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $234.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 77.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,558 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 131.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

