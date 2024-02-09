Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVBG. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Everbridge from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.33.

Get Everbridge alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Everbridge

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $28.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock worth $373,135 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.