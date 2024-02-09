Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.31.
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.
