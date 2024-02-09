Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Under Armour, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.07.

NYSE UAA opened at $7.70 on Friday. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Under Armour by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

