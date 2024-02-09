Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst J. Ho anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $8.68 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CHKP. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $163.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.69. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $166.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

