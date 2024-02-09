Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Shares Up 5.1%

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.70 and last traded at $34.41. 398,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,443,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

EQH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

In other Equitable news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,033. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,444,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,193 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $553,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,933,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 336,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

