Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Down to $29.19

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.19, but opened at $27.47. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 1,142,004 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EQNR. DZ Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 2.7 %

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.



