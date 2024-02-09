Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives $112.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.75.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

ENTG opened at $124.75 on Friday. Entegris has a twelve month low of $69.37 and a twelve month high of $126.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.51. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.51 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,492,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,005,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,316 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 3,490.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,233 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 748,491 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 9,839.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,888,000 after purchasing an additional 694,554 shares during the period.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

