EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESMT shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of EngageSmart from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of ESMT opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.67, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.31. EngageSmart has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

In other news, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $68,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,130.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Patrick F. Donovan sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $731,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $94,370.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $68,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,130.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $868,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $820,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,118,000. Kellner Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

