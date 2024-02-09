Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Energizer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ENR opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Energizer has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,826,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,797,000 after buying an additional 203,193 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 28.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,860,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 5.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,246,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,194,000 after acquiring an additional 291,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Energizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,211,000 after acquiring an additional 35,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

