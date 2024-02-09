Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Energizer by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENR opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.09. Energizer has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

