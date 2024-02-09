Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.65.

ESRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

ESRT stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.30. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 55,271 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $1,515,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

