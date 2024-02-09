Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22-1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.23-4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.300-5.450 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.17.

EMR stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.03. 1,530,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,932. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.05. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $105.71. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 779.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 30,115 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

