Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Issues Earnings Results

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Embecta had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Embecta updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.950-2.150 EPS.

Embecta Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.98. 1,316,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,999. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. Embecta has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $919.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMBC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Embecta in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embecta

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMBC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Embecta by 62.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Embecta by 493.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Embecta by 56.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Embecta by 853.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Embecta by 728.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

