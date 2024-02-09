Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $93.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of ($1.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 67,174 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 177,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

