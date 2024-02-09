Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $564.60.

Several research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ELV opened at $502.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $504.08. The firm has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.52%.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

