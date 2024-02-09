Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.700-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3 billion-$6.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.5 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-$2.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.29. 446,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,358. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,578. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

