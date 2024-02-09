ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.94.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bankshares cut ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.76%.
In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$523,725.00. Insiders own 18.85% of the company’s stock.
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
