ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bankshares cut ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ECN

ECN Capital Price Performance

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$2.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$761.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.52. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$1.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ECN Capital

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$523,725.00. Insiders own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

About ECN Capital

(Get Free Report

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.