Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives $91.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $82.99 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $91.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.90.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $102,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,305,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after acquiring an additional 777,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,553,000 after acquiring an additional 713,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.