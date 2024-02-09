e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ELF

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $709,653.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,092 shares of company stock worth $10,082,191 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of ELF stock opened at $171.44 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $67.59 and a 12-month high of $174.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.