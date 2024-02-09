Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,228. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.44.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.42.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

