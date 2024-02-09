Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Down to $28.24

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.24, but opened at $24.97. Doximity shares last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 2,703,270 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCS. Barclays began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Doximity Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $113.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $141,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Doximity by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Doximity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Doximity by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

