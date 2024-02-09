Dover Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Dover has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 69 consecutive years. Dover has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dover to earn $9.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Dover Price Performance

DOV opened at $160.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.23 and a 200 day moving average of $143.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dover will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 16.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 221,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

