Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.640-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Douglas Emmett also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.64-1.70 EPS.

DEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Douglas Emmett from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.11.

NYSE:DEI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 570,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $16.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently -292.31%.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $1,269,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,028,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Free Report

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

