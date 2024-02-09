DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $130.00 at JMP Securities

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DASH. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

Shares of DASH stock opened at $118.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.48. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $119.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of -43.98 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,705,720.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $76,797.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,845,800.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,705,720.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 571,200 shares of company stock valued at $56,958,959. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in DoorDash by 123.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 43.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 18.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 305.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.