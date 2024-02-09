Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) by 98.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,950 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Distribution Solutions Group were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSGR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 95.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 267,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 130,425 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 258,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 99.7% in the third quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 935,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after buying an additional 467,079 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Distribution Solutions Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Distribution Solutions Group stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 257.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

About Distribution Solutions Group

(Free Report)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

