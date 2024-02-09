discoverIE Group’s (DSCV) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DSCV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.91) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 925 ($11.60) target price for the company.
discoverIE Group Stock Performance
discoverIE Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,217.39%.
discoverIE Group Company Profile
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
