Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

DIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIN stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $720.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

