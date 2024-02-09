Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.33.
DIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.
DIN stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $720.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.72.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 42.41%.
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
