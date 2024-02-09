Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Acquired by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up 2.2% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned 0.46% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISV. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 148,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,971 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DISV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.10. 352,536 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

