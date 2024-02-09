Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,055 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned 0.61% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $22,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 172,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DFIC traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $25.12. 1,304,870 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

