Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) is Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $18,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFCF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.93. 241,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,695. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

