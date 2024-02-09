Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $155.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Digital Realty Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Shares of DLR opened at $147.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.62. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $148.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

