Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Price Performance

Shares of DSX opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $59.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diana Shipping

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.06%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 19.3% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,018,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 811,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,782,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 201,837 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 679,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 40,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 23,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. 9.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

