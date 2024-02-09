Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Diana Shipping Price Performance
Shares of DSX opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $59.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diana Shipping
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 19.3% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,018,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 811,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,782,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 201,837 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 679,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 40,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 23,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. 9.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Diana Shipping
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.
