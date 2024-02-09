Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for 0.7% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 98,968.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Diageo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,159,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,182,000 after acquiring an additional 29,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Diageo by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.90. The company had a trading volume of 209,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $190.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.93.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Several analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

