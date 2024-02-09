DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $4.94 on Friday, reaching $122.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,586,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,613. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 134.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.70.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $491,800.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,452,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $101,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,045,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $491,800.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,452,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,785 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,282,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $960,174,000 after buying an additional 170,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 304.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.