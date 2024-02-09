Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,971 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,126 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 21.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 64.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $15,068,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Devon Energy by 548.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after purchasing an additional 710,811 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.71. 4,554,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,263,186. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.85. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $64.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

