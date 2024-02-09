Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,702,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 3,054,663 shares.The stock last traded at $12.62 and had previously closed at $13.19.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

