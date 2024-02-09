Desjardins Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$55.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s previous close.

BCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on BCE from C$57.25 to C$55.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$56.04.

About BCE

Shares of TSE:BCE traded down C$0.62 on Friday, hitting C$50.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,918. BCE has a 12 month low of C$49.57 and a 12 month high of C$65.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

