Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Trading 6.3% Higher

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $15.06. 106,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 514,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCPH has been the subject of several research reports. Jonestrading raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.36.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.93 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.69% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $35,234.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,323.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Stories

