D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 5,089 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Trade Desk by 32.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.81.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $70.17 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 226.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,278.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,610 shares of company stock valued at $798,404 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.