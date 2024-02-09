D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 36,739 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,739 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $38.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

