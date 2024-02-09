D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 106.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Markel Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Markel Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,412.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Down 2.6 %

MKL stock opened at $1,407.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,421.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,445.96. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,186.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.70.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

