D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 302,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 97.0% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.3 %

ADM stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.