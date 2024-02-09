D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.05% of APi Group worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,749,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,811,000 after acquiring an additional 232,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,083,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,087,000 after purchasing an additional 593,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in APi Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,643,000 after buying an additional 201,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,577,000 after buying an additional 90,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 225.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,832,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,385,000 after buying an additional 2,656,158 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

APi Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of APG stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 96.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

