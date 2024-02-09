D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.18. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

