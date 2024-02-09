D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,071,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $7,220,000. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 24,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 60,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.04 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.