D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 69,858 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,858 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 46,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 1,617,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,389,000 after acquiring an additional 180,366 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $353,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

