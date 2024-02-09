CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $310.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CYBR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.35.

Shares of CYBR opened at $261.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.85 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $274.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,556,000 after purchasing an additional 269,922 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,235,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,178,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,160 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 472,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,732 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

