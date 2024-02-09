CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $310.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.74.

Shares of CYBR traded up $18.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.83. The stock had a trading volume of 554,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,050. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -118.58 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $280.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,797,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 80,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after buying an additional 20,580 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

