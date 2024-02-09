CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Trimmed by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Shayne & Jacobs LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 23.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 141,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 27,004 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 20,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.86 and a 200-day moving average of $72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $90.62. The company has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

